Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today left Doha after an official visit to Qatar.
Sheikh Mohamed was seen off at Hamad International Airport by the Emir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in addition to a number of sheikhs.
During their official talks that took place at the Emiri Diwan in Doha, the two leaders discussed the brotherly relations and ways of enhancing their cooperation to advance the common interests of the two countries.
Earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had been received by Sheikh Tamim at Hamad International Airport in Doha.
The President had visited Qatar on an official state visit at an invitation from Sheikh Tamim.
Sheikh Mohamed was accorded an official reception ceremony at the Emiri Diwan where the national anthems of the UAE and Qatar were played, followed by a 21-gun salute.
The visit came within the framework of the brotherly relations binding the two countries and peoples.
Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated Sheikh Tamim on successfully hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
The President was accompanied by a high-profile delegation that includes Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Aviser, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and other sheikhs and senior officials.