Dubai: Expo City Dubai announced the public opening of the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum on Saturday, May 18, coinciding with International Museum Day.

To mark the occasion, Expo City welcomed all visitors from May 18-19 to enjoy complimentary entry to the new museum and the city's three Stories of Nations exhibitions.

Additionally, a 50 per cent discount is offered on all other attractions, including Alif, Terra, the Women's and Vision Pavilions, and the Garden in the Sky.

Paying homage to the inspirational event that showcased global collaboration and innovation, the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum offers a comprehensive journey through the World Expo project. Through engaging mixed media exhibits and interactive content, visitors get a glimpse into the Expo's visitor experience, tailored especially for young visitors.

Starting with a brief look at the UAE's inaugural participation in World Expos in the 1970s, the museum highlights the inception, bid, masterplan design, site construction, challenges faced during the pandemic and postponement, and the historic opening ceremony of Expo 2020. It celebrates the scale, spectacle, and significance of Expo 2020 while acknowledging its impact and ongoing legacy.

Guided tours are available every 30 minutes, and the museum, situated in the Opportunity District, features a shop offering Expo 2020 memorabilia, including the opportunity to collect more country stamps in Expo "passports," an Expo 2020 library, and rentable meeting spaces.