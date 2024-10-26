Fujairah: An Emirati farm owner found a migratory bird of prey known as a Pallid Harrier in critical condition and reported it to Fujairah Environment Authority, which treated the visitor to the Al Hala area close to Dibba Al Fujairah.

The Authority had received a call from the UAE citizen reporting the presence of a bird of prey near his farm. Immediately, a biodiversity team headed to the site and confirmed the bird was a migratory bird of prey known as Al Marza Bagthaa, the Pallid Harrier.

The bird had made the Fujairah a stopover during its seasonal migration. A tracking ring by the Authority was placed on the bird’s leg to record its passage through Fujairah, track its migration path, and learn more about its behaviour. It was safely released back into the wild to continue its journey.

The bird is one of the hundreds of species that migrate through the UAE, making stopovers during their journey in ecological habitats such as the Wadi Wurayah National Park, which is an attractive environment for many birds due to its unique biodiversity.