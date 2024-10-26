Abu Dhabi: The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has fined a number of individuals who entered a nature reserve in Al Wathba without permits, issuing penalties totalling Dh165,000.
The violations were issued after the individuals caused damage to sensitive and critical habitats within the reserve, EAD said.
The Agency underscored its ongoing commitment to protecting the emirate’s natural environment. “Preserving the natural heritage and biodiversity of Abu Dhabi is a shared responsibility,” it added, emphasising that unauthorised access to protected areas poses a threat to fragile ecosystems.