Sharjah: Smart water metres, which monitor consumption 24/7 and minimise loss, have been installed in two more areas of Sharjah - in Al Rahmaniya and Al Noaf.
SEWA (Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority) plans to extend this project to Al Juraina, Nasiriyah, Al Mamzar, New Al Khan 2, and New Al Khan, replacing mechanical metres.
“The new smart meters are special for high accuracy and the capability to precisely monitor water consumption,” SEWA posted on its X account.
“The primary goal of this initiative is not only to boost customer satisfaction but also to minimise water loss, thereby promoting sustainability and environmental conservation.”