Along with the RVMs, Tadweer Group launched the Tadweer Rewards app that gives points for recycling. The points can be redeemed for rewards from various stores.

What is a reverse vending machine?

A reverse vending machine or an RVM is like a vending machine, but backwards. Instead of buying something, you put in empty bottles and cans. The machine identifies the type of container, crushes it to save space, and sorts it for recycling. As a reward, you often get money or points. It’s a quick and easy way to help the environment.

What’s the objective?

Tadweer Group wants to make Abu Dhabi cleaner by encouraging recycling, said Ali Al Dhaheri, managing director and chief executive officer of Tadweer Group.

Tadweer RVMs and Tadweer Rewards offer a “unique opportunity to revolutionise recycling” in Abu Dhabi, he added.

“We will continue to leverage expertise and partnerships with like-minded entities to unlock the value of waste and promote the circular economy, contributing to the UAE’s sustainability agenda and progresses our ambition of diverting 80 per cent of waste from landfill by 2030.”

Innovating green solutions

Humaid Al Dhaheri, managing director and group chief executive officer of Adnec Group, said, the company was working with Tadweer to foster innovative solutions to improve Abu Dhabi’s recycling and reduction efforts.

“Adnec Group consistently strives to enhance the sustainability of its operations and programmes, ensuring alignment with the ambitious plans of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Under an MoU signed in April, Tadweer Group and Adnec Group have committed to implementing sustainable practices across various assets and locations, including the Adnec Centre Abu Dhabi. This collaboration focuses on harnessing the value of waste through advanced solutions such as waste masters and anaerobic digesters, alongside other innovative technologies.

Tadweer Group is demonstrating its commitment to investing in research and development by introducing technologies such as RVMs to promote the circular economy and contribute to achieving national net zero ambitions.

‘Driving positive change’

Rasha Kablawi, director of corporate communication for Sinyar Holding and spokesperson for Umm Al Emarat Park, said collaboration with Tadweek Group reiterates Sinyar Holdings’ commitment to Abu Dhabi’s wider vision, which aims to transform the capital into a leading global sustainable city that others can emulate.

“Through our partnership, we are committed to driving positive change and working towards a more sustainable future.

“By making recycling options more convenient, we are confident that we will not only enrich our visitors’ experiences but will also instill the right values within the community to adopt such practices in their daily lives.”