Chegg.org partnered with the Varkey Foundation to launch the annual Global Student Prize in 2021, a sister award to its $1 million Global Teacher Prize. The intention was to create a new platform that shines a light on the efforts of extraordinary students who, together, are reshaping the world for the better. The prize is open to all students who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills program. Part-time students as well as students enrolled in online courses are also eligible for the prize.

Nawaz, 17, driven by her brother’s needs, innovates in brain-computer interfacing and engineering to aid those with disabilities. She developed two prosthetic hands, one Arduino-based and another mind-controlled via machine learning. A TEDx speaker and e-NABLE volunteer, she provides 3D-printed prosthetics to those with limb differences. Academically, she achieved top GCSE scores with three world distinctions.

She leads the Computer Science Society, hosts workshops, and mentors in 3D printing and coding. Her initiatives extend to Pakistan, founding an NGO that creates robotics kits for underprivileged girls and improving healthcare in rural villages through a remote patient monitoring system. Maha’s mind-controlled prosthetic, which she continues to improve, exemplifies her commitment to inclusivity and STEM diversity.

Bajwa, an environmentalist, was inspired by childhood zoo visits and climate change’s impact on wildlife. His work includes internships with international conservation organisations like WWF and IUCN, joining the Oxford Climate Society as part of a young network of changemakers for the environment and undertaking various primary research projects related to mangroves.

Ahead of COP28, he won the Creativity for Sustainability Competition during the Local Conference of Youth 2023. Being selected as the UAE Youth Ambassador for Nature he got the opportunity to be the voice of the youth at various regional and international forums and led multiple environmental and conservation initiatives and activities, including the Mangrove Escape Room at COP28. He persevered in this cause despite challenges; he overcame speech difficulties, advocating for conservation through presentations and raising awareness for climate change at the grass root level.

These experiences provided him with invaluable knowledge which culminated in the founding of “Yalla Mangroves” - an online mangrove planting platform that collaborates internationally, aiming to plant 100,000 mangroves to combat climate change aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. His platform combats climate change, reflecting his dedication to biodiversity and a testament to his platform’s global reach.

Firouzi, 20, also an environmental and biodiversity advocate, began his research at 10, focusing on biodiversity and conservation. Authoring “The Year Earth Changed” and contributing to scientific research, he’s earned accolades like the Round Table Global Youth Award. Firouzi founded THE WILDLIFE FOCUS, leading environmental campaigns and workshops. Recognized globally, he’s a speaker at forums like COP28, amplifying conservation efforts.

Overcoming discrimination, he’s persevered, creating educational content on “THE WILDLIFE FOCUS” YouTube channel and “The Nature Talks” podcast. His work engages communities worldwide, fostering environmental awareness and sustainable practices. He is also a member of the UNFCCC YOUNGO youth climate network.

UAE students have a history of excelling in the Chegg.org Global Student Prize. Vansh Gadhia was included in the top 50 shortlist for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2023. Maya Bridgman was a top 10 finalist for the prize in 2022. In 2021, Lamya Butt became a top 10 finalist.

Heather Hatlo Porter, Chegg’s Chief Communications Officer, said: “Huge congratulations to Maha Nawaz, Faris Saadaat Bajwa and Mohammad Erfan Firouzi. Chegg not only celebrates your achievements but also the endless possibilities that exist when young minds are driven by a passion for change. The top 50 Global Student Prize finalists deserve the opportunity to have their stories told and have their voices heard. After all, it is their dreams, insights and ingenuity that will illuminate a more hopeful future for everyone.”