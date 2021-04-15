The Sharjah Skyline at Al Khan Lagoon. Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) has announced a breather for consumers who are unable to pay their bills on time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) has announced a breather for consumers who are unable to pay their bills on time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sewa on Wednesday announced an extension to the deadline for utility bill payment without penalties for one month for bills not exceeding Dh1,000 and 15 days for bills above Dh1,000. Earlier, there was only a seven-day grace period for making payments without incurring penalties.

Hamed Taher Al Hajj, director of the Subscriber Service Department, said this decision comes in response to the demands of consumers so that they can pay their utility bills without fines. He said the bills are issued through four reading cycles and each cycle covers a group of areas in the emirate of Sharjah to ensure accuracy in the readings.

Billing cycles

The bills for the first cycle are issued on the seventh of each month, and payment can be made without a penalty until the 21st of the same month. The second cycle of bills is issued on the 14th of each month and the payment can be made up to the first of the following month, while the third cycle is issued on the 21st of each month and payment can be made up to the seventh of the next month. Bills for the fourth cycle are issued on the 28th of each month and payment can be made without any penalty until the 14th of the following month.

Late payment fine

Hussein Al-Askar, deputy director of the Customer Service Department, explained that in the event that the bill value does not exceed Dh1,000, payment is allowed without any penalty for a month from the date of issuing the invoice.

In the event of non-payment even after that, a late payment fine of Dh25 will be levied. However, if the remaining amount does not exceed Dh300, no fine will be imposed.