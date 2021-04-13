Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, on Tuesday inaugurated the new building of Dubai Fertility Centre in Al Jaddaf area in Dubai. The state-of-the-art specialised fertility treatment centre offers a comprehensive range of innovative infertility treatment solutions.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was welcomed at the Centre by Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Deputy Director General of the Dubai Health Authority Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali and senior DHA staff.
Following the inauguration ceremony, Sheikh Hamdan toured the new facility. During his tour, the Director of Dubai Fertility Centre Hana Tahwara briefed Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed on the new services offered by the Centre and its treatment success rates which exceed the international average.
Premier institution
Since its establishment in 1991, 5,099 babies have been born as a result of the treatment provided by the Centre. Between 2017 and 2020, the Centre received an average of 14,000 patients annually and provided treatment to 24,000 families.
Al Ketbi said the Dubai Fertility Centre provides treatment to families both from within the UAE and outside the country. Along with other public and private health care facilities, the Centre will help enhance the offerings of the emirate’s medical tourism sector and attract more medical researchers and professionals to the country.