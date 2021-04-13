Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have announced a set of mandatory guidelines for residents, who want to donate or distribute food during Ramadan.
People are urged not to distribute Iftar meals in front of their houses, at the mosques or at any other place. All donations or distribution of Iftar meals should be channelled through approved charity organisations in Dubai as part of protective measures to curb COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office, the public should ensure that they comprehensively and stringently adhere to all COVID-19 precautionary measures outlined by authorities during Ramadan. The Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said earlier that the community’s commitment to preventive measures is critical in creating a safe environment, and in understanding that “Everyone is responsible” as emphasised by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Guidelines for donations during Ramadan
Do not distribute Iftar meals to others, whether it is in front of your house, at the mosque or any other place.
Restaurants are prohibited from accepting orders from the public for Iftar meal donations and promoting such donations.
All donations should be channelled through approved charity organisations in Dubai.
The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai formed a team to organise the distribution of Iftar meals and donations.
Registered charities in Dubai for donations and Iftar meals:
Tarahum Charity Foundation: To donate the ‘Fasting Breakfast (Iftar) Project’ visit the foundation website or contact their meal distribution service: 050-4528522
Beit Al Khair Society: Toll free contact number for meal distribution service: 80022554
Direct donations can be made to the ‘Meal Distribution Project’ through Beit Al Khair’s website or smart application.
Dubai Charity Association: Contact person for meal distribution service — Abdulrahman Ali 055-3434342
Visit the association’s website for meal distribution service.
Dar Al Ber Society: Customer service number: 0526155550
Donations can be made to the ‘Meal Distribution Project’ through Dar Al Ber society’s website or smart application.