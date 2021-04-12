The Sharjah Police meeting discussed the security, traffic and societal plan to strengthen security measures during Ramadan. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have prepared a comprehensive security plan for Ramadan.

Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, chaired a meeting on Sunday evening to define the security preparations of the Sharjah Police General Command for Ramadan. Brigadier General Ahmad Al Serkal, Director General of Police Operations, and Brigadier Dr. Ahmad Saeed Al Naour Director General of Central Operations, and a number of specialised directors of departments were present at the meeting.

The meeting discussed the readiness of the competent departments, reviewing their security plans designed to enhance preventive and comprehensive security measures at the emirate level, in a way that guarantees the achievement of security and safety.

The meeting also dealt with the security, traffic and societal plan to strengthen security measures in residential areas, industrial areas, roads and public squares. The number of police patrols will be increased to 245 every day to provide the necessary support to community members, and to facilitate their services around the clock.

Banned activities

Officials reminded the public that family and institutional iftar tents are banned during Ramadan this year. Iftar banquets for groups; and distributing iftar meals in front of restaurants, at gatherings, or in front of homes and mosques, cars or any other means is banned as well. Distribution of free charity meals is only allowed through the official charitable bodies accredited in the emirate.

Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer Inspections will be stepped up to ensure compliance with the rules in a manner that guarantees the security, safety and health of community members during the holy month, Brigadier Bin Amer said. Residents are advised to call the police on 901 if they spot any COVID-19 safety rules being violated.

Only one cannon this year

Ramadan cannon locations were also discussed in the meeting. The only cannon this year will be placed at Al Majaz Waterfront. This decision is based on the general leadership’s concern for the health and safety of the community, in order to prevent this event from causing crowding and human gatherings at firing sites. This is in line with the precautionary and preventive measures that the competent authorities follow to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting also dealt with discussing the negative phenomena appearing during the holy month, such as begging, the surge in street vendors, and others, and to educate the public how report such issues to police through their official channels in order to protect members of society from these risks.