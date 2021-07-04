1 of 11
With the heat of the summer, it is very important for people in UAE to take extra precautions when dealing with their water consumption patterns. Ideally everyone has to drink between 2.5 and 3 litres of water a day. However, a lot of times though many forget to drink the correct amount of water.
So why not supplement your water drinking with these plenty of water rich foods that can keep our bodies refreshed and hydrated all day, as well as a couple of ways to keep our skin fresh and hydrated. Here are 9 ways you can stay hydrated.
A watermelon is made up of 92 per cent water, and 8 per cent fruit. The fluids that are found in the watermelon include salt, calcium and magnesium, which are perfect components to re-hydrate the body after a long day. Pair watermelon cubes with some sharp feta cheese and a sprig of mint for a more exciting dish.
Milk. Whether you go for dairy milk, almond milk, coconut milk or oat milk, this re-hydrator is actually a great substitute for water. Have a bowl of cereal after iftar with some milk. We all know that milk is a great way to get your calcium fix, but it also keeps hydration levels up throughout the day. It is also a great post workout drink, as it helps with recovery after exercise.
Soup is an essential starter at any iftar table. If you have the option, choose a clear soup rather than a creamy one and start your meal with a nice hot bowl. It’s a great way to boost your water intake and energy levels and will keep your body full of water.
Pick some fruit with high water content such as oranges, watermelon, apples, pineapples, and peaches and make a smoothie! Instead of adding yogurt or milk, try adding water and some ice instead. It will keep you hydrated for longer and you can make a large batch and drink it during suhoor.
Easier said than done. A diet based around processed, salty foods can really dehydrate your body, which your body doesn't need. Our bodies usually only need a small daily dose of salt, which we can get naturally from veggies and some fruits. So try and skip the fried food, like salty fries or that burger you had your eye on. Instead have some coconut water, apple slices or some baby carrots.
Although it is nutritionally quite ineffective, the Iceberg lettuce contains 96 per cent water, and is a great addition to any salad if you want to re-hydrate. So if you aren't a soup person, break your fast with a tasty salad instead. Add some cucumbers and tomatoes to really boost water levels.
When you wake up, make sure you moisturise your skin to keep it looking fresh and hydrated. The best time to do this would be right after stepping out of your morning shower and then once again before going to sleep. If you have to be outside, sunscreen is essential to keep the moisture locked in.
You may think that adding water to the skin is the key to hydration. To some extent that is true, however, washing your face too much, strips the skin of its essential oils and actually makes it more dehydrated, rather than the other way around. If you are a frequent face washer, make sure to re-moisturise frequently in order to keep the skin dewy and fresh.
It's a no brainer. Tea is 100 per cent water, but flavoured with herbs. Try not to add sugar, so you can enjoy the benefits. Herbal teas are best.
