Sharjah: Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) announced a reduction in rates as well as an instalment facility for insuring new consumption accounts for residential projects for private as well as commercial and industrial establishments. The reduction in rate goes up to 50 per cent. This new facility is aimed at supporting all sectors to overcome the economic and social impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is in line with the directives His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Sharjah.

Saeed Al Suwaidi, the Chairman of Sewa, stated that the incentives provided by the Sharjah government to all sectors of the economy will contribute greatly towards reducing the impact of the current crisis and will help overcome the challenges. He added that Sewa will continue to provide such incentives during the upcoming months until the crisis is fully over. He pointed out that the decision to reduce insurance cost aims to encourage investment, increase competitiveness of different sectors and facilitate the residents of Sharjah. He further said that the authority always seek to strengthen the relationship with customers and to identify their requirements and already has many community-oriented initiatives that can benefit consumers, such as ‘Consult me Before it starts’, ‘Energy Efficiency’ and ‘Leak Detection Initiative’.

Details of discounts

Spelling out the details of the relief schemes, he said that the incentives provided by Sewa include reduction in insurance value for new accounts by 50 per cent for villas and apartments; the discount will be not less than Dh1,000 for accounts of commercial and industrial establishments; the reduction in insurance value for new accounts will be Dh1,000 for insurances ranging between Dh2,000 to Dh5,000. The reduction in insurance cost for new accounts ranging from Dh5,001 to Dh10,000 will be Dh2,000 and the reduction in insurance cost that exceeds Dh10,001 will be Dh3,000.

