Water savers

Washrooms and Faucets

• Replace regular shower heads with water-efficient ones.

• Install aerators on your kitchen and bathroom faucets to reduce faucet water use by up to 40 per cent, without affecting the water flow strength. These pieces are available in different sizes and shapes, to suit your needs.

• Turn off the water when brushing your teeth or shaving and save more than five gallons (19 litres) per day.

• Clean vegetables in a bowl partially filled with water rather than running water from the tap, taking into consideration all health issues. Reuse the water for plants at your home.

Toilets

• Replace a single-flush toilet with a dual-flush toilet, which lets you select the amount of water you use per flush. This can save around 10,000 litres per person every year.

• Check toilets periodically for leaks and repair them promptly

Source: DEWA

