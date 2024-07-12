Dubai: Residents in Dubai have been advised to check for water leaks at home, which could also be a reason behind higher than expected utility bills.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has encouraged customers to conduct a leak test for taps twice a year by switching off all water devices and checking the water meter. If the meter is still running, it means there is a leak.
DEWA provides digital services that enable customers to monitor and manage their consumption efficiently, including the High-Water Usage Alert service.
The latest advisory comes as part of its awareness campaign called ‘Welcome Summer with Green Habits’, which includes the importance of regularly checking for leaks to protect natural resources.
Likely reasons for leaks
DEWA highlighted that water spots on floors, walls, and roofs, or around washing machines are likely due to leaks in internal connections or the house irrigation system within the property.
Water tanks, bathrooms, kitchens, and swimming pools are the most likely areas where leakages can occur. Leakages from water tanks are often due to deterioration of the tank body, connections, or improper positioning. Ageing and lack of maintenance can also cause leaks in taps, pipes, toilet tanks, and water heaters.
• Replace regular shower heads with water-efficient ones.
• Install aerators on your kitchen and bathroom faucets to reduce faucet water use by up to 40 per cent, without affecting the water flow strength. These pieces are available in different sizes and shapes, to suit your needs.
• Turn off the water when brushing your teeth or shaving and save more than five gallons (19 litres) per day.
• Clean vegetables in a bowl partially filled with water rather than running water from the tap, taking into consideration all health issues. Reuse the water for plants at your home.
Toilets
• Replace a single-flush toilet with a dual-flush toilet, which lets you select the amount of water you use per flush. This can save around 10,000 litres per person every year.
• Check toilets periodically for leaks and repair them promptly
Source: DEWA
Recommendations
Additionally, DEWA recommends that water tanks and internal connections comply with its specifications to ensure water supply availability. Internal water pipes should be connected to the water tank and not directly to the main water line. Water tanks should also undergo regular maintenance to prevent blockages.
DEWA highlighted the efficiency of its systems in detecting any flaws in the external connections before the meter and noted that its responsibility is limited to connections and maintenance until the meter only, while the internal connections after the meters are the customer’s responsibility. This applies to residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.
DEWA’s emergency number 991 is available for urgent technical notifications. Tips and guidelines to manage consumption more efficiently are available on its website, https://www.dewa.gov.ae/