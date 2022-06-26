Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has urged residents to follow safety measures in their homes before going on holiday or leaving their homes for long periods. These include switching off lights, unplugging electrical appliances and electronics, using a timer for any floodlights in gardens and fences, shutting off the water supply, and using a specialised technician to check water connections to ensure there are no leaks. Such measures reduce waste, protect property, and save natural resources, thr authority said.
DEWA considers environmental protection and the sustainability of natural resources as one of its top priorities. It has an integrated set of awareness initiatives, programmes and activities throughout the year to encourage society to adopt a conscious and sustainable lifestyle.