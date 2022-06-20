1 of 15
Sisters Anushka (L) and Akansha (second from left) take a group selfie with participants
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
In the run-up to the International Yoga Day observed annually worldwide on June 21, Gulf News hosted an invites-only wellness event directed at raising awareness about the importance of mental health in today’s trying times.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Sagar plays music for subscribers at the yoga session organised by Gulf News at Fairmont Hotel, Palm Jumeirah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
(L to R) Akansha, yoga instructor Neha Duseja, and Anushka
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
(L to R) Neha Duseja, Akansha Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, and Shweta Subram, MC of the event, after the yoga session
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The sisters were mimicking poses executed by Duseja
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
You don't have to be flexible, you build that with practice, instructor Dueseja (not in picture) says
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Anis Sajan at the Yoga session organised by Gulf News during the International Yoga day at Fairmont Hotel in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Neha Duseja, a certified yoga trainer based in Dubai, at the Yoga session organised by Gulf News during the International Yoga day at Fairmont Hotel in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News