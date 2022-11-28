Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) to provide Dh400 to each beneficiary of the Sharjah Social Service Department (SSSD). The amount will be deducted from the consumption bill for SEWA.
As many as 4,500 citizens will benefit from the decision as a first payment. As much as Dh20 million has also been approved to rehabilitate their homes with modern technologies that save electricity and water.
This directive was announced by Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEWA, on Monday during his intervension on the “Direct Line” programme which is broadcast via Sharjah Radio and Sharjah TV.
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has also directed the starting of the second and third phases of the project for Emiratisation in the private sector across private schools within the pioneering programme “Teacher and Proud”.
This directive was revealed by Ali Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, on Monday during his intervention on the “Direct Line” programme.
Al Hosani added that the first phase was implemented under the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to appoint teachers of Arabic language and religious education.