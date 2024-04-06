Sharjah: The Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock (SDAL) has confirmed that the wheat farm in Mleiha produces the ‘Saba Sanabel’ flour with the highest protein content internationally - greater than 19 per cent.

The success of Sharjah wheat is credited to the initiatives and supervision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said SDAL Chairman Dr Khalifa Al Tunaiji.

He attributed the high protein percentage of Saba Sanabel to the organic farming system. This method helps improve the fertility and content of the soil, which in turn ensures that the wheat grains are of higher quality and type.

Saba Sanabel is free of fertilisers, pesticides, or other potentially dangerous compounds. The chairman also stressed the need to use desalinated water for irrigation, which is free of contaminants. This results in an increase in grain production and protein content because water speeds up the transfer of dry matter from stems and leaves to grains, a key component in plant development.