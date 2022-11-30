Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today launched the first phase of a wheat farm in Mleiha region, which is scheduled to be harvested in four months.

The project will be completed in three phases - the first phase will be on an area of 400 hectares, the second on an area of 880 hectares in 2024, and the will reach its completion on an area of 1,400 hectares in 2025.

The farm’s infrastructure has been completed, which includes irrigation lines equivalent to 13 linear metres and electrical works equal to 10,000 linear metres.

The new farm will reach full potential in 2025 Image Credit: Supplied

Food security

Sheikh Sultan said the ongoing food security projects in Sharjah aim to provide food needs and raise production rates to cover the needs of Sharjah’s cities and regions. He pointed out the importance of these projects in light of the changes the world is witnessing, which may affect the availability of grains in addition to providing many jobs and other services.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Sultan disseminated the seeds at the new farm, marking the launch of the first phase of wheat cultivation. The Sharjah Ruler explained that food security projects include supporting the agricultural, livestock, and fisheries sectors, developing farms and supporting farmers and fishermen, and setting regulations and controls that limit misuse in food production.

Support for farmers

He called on farmers to cooperate with Sharjah government in developing and maintaining their farms and establishing specialised farms, stressing that he will provide the necessary support for electricity and water services at reduced prices, in addition to providing technical and agricultural consultations to ensure the production of crops that are compatible with health standards and are free of harmful chemicals.

Sheikh Sultan pointed out that the quantities of wheat imports in the country amount to 1.7 million metric tonnes, of which Sharjah takes in 330,000 metric tonnes, indicating that the wheat farm in Mleiha will contribute, after completing its stages and developing its crops, to reduce the percentage of wheat imports from abroad, pointing out that he referred to the value of agricultural land in terms of its location and suitable clay material.

The Sharjah Ruler discussed the main goals and concerns that stem from the various development projects in Sharjah, which achieves stability to the citizens and residents ensuring a decent life for them.

High-tech launch

He pressed a button to launch the dissemination and irrigation operations, as the irrigation process relies on artificial intelligence by transmitting weather and soil status to the main centre for agricultural operations to regulate the rate of water consumption.

Sheikh Sultan was briefed about the project in terms of technical specifications and mechanisms used in irrigation and agriculture, in addition to the types of wheat seeds that will be planted, stressing that all the essential necessities for the success of these agricultural projects will be provided.