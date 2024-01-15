Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday visited the wheat farm in the Mleiha region to inspect the agricultural activities.

Sheikh Sultan observed the farming processes and the irrigation of wheat crops using state-of-the-art equipment designed for water conservation. These advanced technologies not only assist in monitoring performance but also in managing soil and plant needs, ensuring a balance between them. Ground sensors and a weather station are utilised to measure moisture, contributing to the optimal yield of wheat crops.

The crops in the farm are free from pesticides and only organic fertilisers are used Image Credit: WAM

During the visit, the Ruler of Sharjah was informed about the additional stages incorporated to complete all farm phases by integrating the second and third stages. This involved the addition of 25 lines, bringing the total agricultural lines on the farm to 37, covering an expansive area of 1,900 hectares.

Furthermore, Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the various wheat varieties, their growth stages and the outcomes of experiments and studies conducted to enhance agricultural practices and ensure the production of healthy, nutrition-rich crops.

As the wheat farm enters its second year, it signifies a new phase in the food security project directed by the Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to provide premium, organic and highest-protein wheat crops free from pesticides and harmful substances.

In the integration of the second and third stages, the farm utilises 300 tonnes of high-purity seeds sourced from diverse locations. Before planting, 24,000 tonnes of organic fertilisers are applied, and varied organic fertilisers are used post-planting, tailored to the growth stage of the wheat crop.

The farm features an irrigation pond with a capacity of 48,000 cubic metres, drawing and pumping water for irrigation through a pump room housing nine pumps capable of pumping 430 cubic metres of water per hour.

During the visit, Sheikh Sultan was accompanied by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and a number of officials.

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Mudina water tank

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected on Monday the work progress in Mudina water tank project in the central region of Mleiha.

Sheikh Sultan checked on the excavation work being done at the project site in Mleiha, which will have the capacity to hold 1.3 billion gallons of water to support the water and food security projects that the Ruler of Sharjah has established. The tank will be a part of the emirate’s network of lakes and tanks in several cities of Sharjah.

The Mudina water tank aims to ensure the availability of water and support development projects in the central region by providing water to wheat farms, a cow-breeding farm project, and sheep, goat and poultry breeding projects.

The tank project is a continuation of the system of development projects completed and being implemented in the field of water security, including Al Rafisa Dam Lake, Al Dhaid Lake, Al Hafiya Lake, and Wadi Al Ghazir Dam.

The first phase of the project is set to be delivered by the end of December, while the second phase is to be completed by the end of June 2025.