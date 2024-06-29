Dubai: As the authority responsible for regulating the trading of petroleum products in Dubai, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) has intensified inspection campaigns on the gas oil (diesel) sector in Dubai.

The permanent joint field inspection team, formed according to DSCE Resolution No. 1 of 2022, has commenced field inspections and monitoring operations in cooperation with several entities, including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, the Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defence, the Department of Economy and Tourism, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

The permanent joint field inspection team Image Credit: Supplied

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said DSCE regulates business practices to ensures that diesel is traded, transported, stored, and distributed in Dubai according to UAE specifications.

DSCE’s inspection campaigns in the gas oil (diesel) sector are particularly important as they aim to regulate trading and combat illegal practices that endanger the sector’s safety and the environment.

“Ensuring compliance with approved specifications and standards for gas oil [diesel] is one of our top priorities. These inspection campaigns reflect our commitment to achieving a fair and sustainable trading environment and protecting the rights of consumers and law-abiding suppliers,” added Al Tayer.

Another inspection recently Image Credit: Supplied

Illegal practices

“Inspection campaigns, conducted in cooperation with the field inspection team, aim to combat illegal practices. These include the trading of petroleum products that do not conform to the UAE specifications, the sale and distribution of diesel in unauthorised places that pose a risk to public safety and security, pollution of the environment, soil, and groundwater from diesel leaks, the storage of diesel through unauthorised and unfit-for-use means and tanks, and the use of unauthorised and unqualified means of transportation for the circulation and distribution of diesel,” said Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, secretary-general of DSCE and chairman of Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products.