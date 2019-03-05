62% of companies still in violation of guidelines set by ESMA

Dubai: A joint task-force involving six government entities and the Enoc Group has been compiled to curb illegal trade of diesel in Dubai, which been rising steadily in recent months.

The task-force includes Dubai Economic Department, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA), the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police and ENOC.

An estimated 38 per cent of companies inspected reported compliance with guidelines set by ESMA regarding the quality of diesel used.

Despite these reported improvements however, the inspections revealed that 62 per cent of companies are still in violation of the guidelines; and continue to use off specification quality fuel.

ESMA specifies that diesel used must comply with 10-ppm (parts per million) sulphur content and Euro 5 standard for diesel, which reduces harmful emissions significantly and helps promote a healthier environment.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: “We extend our appreciation to all members of the joint task-force for carrying out inspections to curb the use of compromised quality diesel, and thus putting an end to illegal diesel trade.