Indicators and results

“As compared to the average in the years from 2016 to 2019, RTA Energy Analysis Report 2021 showed a decrease in the total energy consumption by 18 per cent, and gasoline consumption by 36 per cent. This drop is attributed to the increased use of hybrid and electric taxis by Dubai Taxi Corporation, along with a 15 per cent decrease in diesel consumption, despite an increase in the public bus fleet.

“RTA has carried out a process to upgrade its old fleet of buses to replace them with modern buses equipped with eco-friendly Euro 6 engines compatible with the European specifications for carbon emissions. The report also indicated an increase in electricity consumption by 11 per cent, as a result of the operation of the 15-km Dubai Metro Route 2020, which includes seven stations,” explained Al Tayer.

“RTA has implemented 36 energy and green economy initiatives in 2021, resulting in record savings of Dh85 million, 68 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, 55 million gallons of water, 21 million litres of gasoline, 1.8 million litres of diesel, and a reduction of approximately 86 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. It also diverted about 450,000 tons of waste from landfill through effective waste management practices,” explained Al Tayer.

“RTA has accomplished over 95 per cent of green economy initiatives and projects, and future directions are guided by a range of factors, including soft and shared mobility, sustainable transport, circular economy, self-driving vehicles for passengers and goods, and developing services based on customer needs and future skills,” concluded Al Tayer.

The year 2021 saw the official operation of the Dubai Metro Route 2020 Project, which serves densely populated districts inhabited by 270 thousand inhabitants . The path of the route was based on several perimeters namely the anticipated number of riders in each station, commercial activities around, and the link with other public transit means at each station such as buses, which contributes to Dubai’s sustainable growth.