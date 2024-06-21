Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has commissioned a new water reservoir in Enkhali and connected it to Dubai’s water network.

The reservoir, which has a storage capacity of 120 million imperial gallons (MIG), cost Dh287.8 million. It is part of DEWA’s efforts to provide state-of-the-art integrated infrastructure for electricity and water, and its endeavour to increase the water storage capacity in Dubai.

“Water security is a national priority for the UAE. The UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 aims to ensure sustainable access to water during normal and emergency conditions and address future water security challenges in the long run.

Water flow

The 120 MIG reservoir in Enkhali and the other reservoirs in Lusaily, Hassyan, and Hatta support DEWA’s strategy to increase the efficiency and reliability of water networks, raise water flow and volume of water reserves to meet the growing demand and sustainable development of Dubai.

When the reservoirs are completed, the storage capacity will reach 1121.3 MIG of desalinated water, compared to the current capacity of 1001.3 MIG. These reservoirs add to the Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) project for desalinated water which DEWA has completed its first phase.

Massive water storage capacity

The full scale of the ASR project can store up to 6,000 million imperial gallons of water once completed by 2025. This makes it the largest ASR of its kind in the world to store potable water and retrieve it in case of an emergency,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.