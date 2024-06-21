Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi (DoH-AD) has highlighted the importance of pre-marital testing for all couples planning to marry in the emirate. This mandatory procedure aims to safeguard public health by detecting and addressing infectious and hereditary diseases before marriage.

“Premarital examinations are a mandatory procedure for all UAE citizens aged 18 and older before getting married,” the DoH-AD said on its website.

The examinations aim to preserve public health by ensuring that infectious and hereditary diseases are detected and dealt with during the premarital stage, the DOH added.

Infectious diseases

The program includes mandatory testing for infectious diseases like HIV, Hepatitis B & C, and syphilis, along with hereditary blood disorders such as Beta-thalassaemia and sickle cell anaemia. Additionally, German measles (Rubella) and blood group compatibility are checked.

DoH-AD strongly recommends couples to undergo optional genetic testing, which analyses 570 genes for over 840 potential diseases.

This can significantly improve a couple’s family planning by reducing congenital disabilities in children, preventing the transmission of genetic diseases and identifying couples at risk for having children with complex medical needs

The DoH-AD announcement recommended that people who plan to get married undergo genetic testing before consummating their marriage, to prepare an integrated and precise plan to proactively manage genetic diseases, if they exist.

Counselling

Premarital counselling is also offered as part of the program to address any concerns couples may have and provide them with the necessary information to make informed decisions about their future.

The DoH-AD initiative highlights its commitment to a healthier Abu Dhabi community. By encouraging pre-marital testing, the department aims to empower couples with knowledge and proactive measures to ensure a healthy future for themselves and their families.

Mandatory Pre-marital Tests

Infectious diseases (HIV, Hepatitis B & C, syphilis) as outlined by the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi (DoH-AD)

Hereditary blood diseases (Beta-thalassaemia, sickle cell anaemia)

German measles (Rubella)

Blood group and Rhesus compatibility

Benefits of Pre-marital Testing

Reduces congenital disabilities in children

Prevents transmission of genetic and infectious diseases

Identifies couples at risk for having children with complex medical needs

Provides couples with information to make informed decisions about family planning, as DoH-AD emphasises, “allowing couples to make informed decisions and adopt preventive measures.”

Reduces anxiety for couples with a family history of genetic diseases

Process for Pre-marital Testing

Register online or visit a healthcare Centre

Provide medical history, including any genetic diseases

Undergo blood tests

Receive premarital counselling (if needed)

Obtain premarital fitness certificate (if tests are normal)

Who can get Pre-marital Testing

UAE citizens and residents aged 18 and above

Guardian required for applicants under 18

Additional Information

Test results are confidential

Premarital testing reports are valid for 3 months