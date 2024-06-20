Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and President of DWE, expressed her gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his steadfast commitment to empowering Emirati women to become key contributors to the nation’s progress.

She congratulated the members of the new Board of Directors of the Dubai Women Establishment, and wished them success in their efforts to enhance the capabilities of Emirati women. She also expressed her appreciation to the members of the previous DWE Board for their contributions.

Sheikha Manal further said that the board members’ deep expertise will enhance the DWE’s efforts to raise Emirati women’s participation in the economy and society. This aligns with the Dubai Women Establishment’s strategy to make Dubai a leading global model for women-friendly cities, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision.

She noted that since its inception in 2006, the DWE has worked to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to empower women. The Dubai Women Establishment will continue to support this journey with strategies that integrate global best practices, Sheikha Manal added.