Dubai: As part of its strategy to support women in various fields, the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) recently organised the eighth edition of the “Leadership Skills from an Equestrian Perspective” programme in collaboration with CHLOE Consulting.

The programme took place from the December 13 to 16. A part of the many initiatives of DWE, it is a training programme that specialises in developing leadership and personal skills — organised on a regular basis; targeting Emirati women employees from various sectors and fields.

Two dozen Emirati female employees from various public and semi-governmental sectors participated in the programme to benefit from the innovative training opportunity with a unique approach that focuses on understanding the leadership skills gained from equestrianism.

Equine Assisted Learning is an emerging field that takes advantage of the environment and provides an atmosphere different from the basic work environment in which the participants are used to working with the aim of identifying their skills and different abilities in dealing through challenges and developing tools to build self-confidence and acquire leadership skills that can be utilised in all circumstances.

Promising Emiratis

Shamsa Saleh Shamsa Saleh, member of the Board of Directors and CEO of Dubai Women Establishment, said that the Establishment, led by Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, president of the UAE Gender Balance Council, president of the Dubai Women Establishment, wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, focuses on qualifying promising Emirati women to fully perform their national and social role, by providing them with the necessary tools to deal with various professional challenges.

She added that developing the competencies and leadership skills of women will increase the representation of women by enhancing their opportunities to assume leadership positions in various fields. It is one of the main pillars of the Dubai Women Establishment strategy for the year 2023-2027, she said, stressing that this pillar supports the aspirations of many ambitious Emirati women, and also contributes to enhancing gender balance in the work environment based on qualification and merit.

Positive outcomes

The CEO of the DWE indicated that continuing to organise the “Leadership Skills from an Equestrian Perspective” programme for the eighth time in a row is due to the great success and positive impact it has had on around 200 Emirati female employees who have joined throughout the eight sessions, praising its innovative and integrated approach.

Overcoming potential challenges

Through the various activities, the programme ensures that participants learn about a unique style of leadership, how to build a team, the importance of emotional intelligence in facing challenges, learning from mistakes and managing them, the impact of positivity and mental presence in leading a team, in addition to improving in different situations and planning ahead for future and potential challenges.