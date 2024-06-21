Dubai: Dubai Police are stepping up traffic enforcement measures across the emirate, with a particular focus on promoting safety for e-scooter, bicycle, and electric bike riders.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, highlighted the department’s commitment to fostering a culture of road safety for all users.

“Dubai Police are dedicated to enhancing road safety through intensified traffic control operations,” said Al Ghaithi. “These efforts target traffic violations and reckless driving to create safer roads and reduce fatalities.”

Safety Concerns

Major General Al Ghaithi acknowledged the growing popularity of e-scooters, bicycles, and electric bikes, while also underlining the potential safety risks associated with their use in unauthorised areas or on public roads. Dubai Police are prioritising rider safety through ongoing public awareness campaigns.

Accident Statistics

Data from the first half of 2024 reveals a concerning number of accidents involving e-scooters, bicycles, and electric bikes. These accidents resulted in four fatalities, one severe injury, 19 moderate injuries, and five minor injuries. Additionally, Dubai Police recorded over 7,800 violations and confiscated nearly 4,500 scooters and bicycles.

Major General Al Ghaithi outlined various traffic violations that carry fines, including exceeding the 60km/h speed limit on designated roads, dangerous riding, carrying passengers on e-scooters, and riding against traffic.

Safety measures for cyclists Police emphasised the importance of safety measures for cyclists. These include using designated lanes, wearing proper clothing and helmets, and avoiding riding at night or in adverse weather conditions.

Ahdere to traffic rules