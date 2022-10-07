Dubai: Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) will showcase the success and impact of the UAE’s nuclear energy sector at the World Association of Nuclear Operators’ (WANO) Biennial General Meeting (BGM), taking place from October 9-11 in Prague, Czech Republic.
WANO BGM brings together companies and countries involved in commercial nuclear operations, and works with them to assess, benchmark and improve performance globally through mutual support, exchange of information and emulation of best practices.
The theme for this year’s meeting is ‘One WANO – A Global Commitment to Nuclear Excellence’. Mohamed Al Hammadi, managing director and CEO of ENEC will lead the UAE delegation in Prague. ENEC has been an active WANO member since 2010, regularly participating in the organization’s workshops, events and training programs.
Climate solution
“Through the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, a major strategic energy infrastructure project, the UAE is recognized as a global nuclear energy leader, demonstrating that nuclear energy is an essential climate solution that is having a real impact economically and environmentally today,” ENEC said in a statement on Friday.
“With both Units 1 and 2 generating clean electricity every minute of the day and with Unit 3 is in preparations for commercial operations – the Barakah Plant is spearheading the decarbonisation of the UAE’s power sector and forms an essential component of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy. The nuclear sector as whole is a vital part of the UAE’s clean energy ecosystem of low-carbon technologies, ensuring the reliability, efficiency and resilience of the UAE grid for at least the next 60 years,” it added.