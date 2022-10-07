Abu Dhabi: A fleet of eight driverless taxis will continue to ply the roads on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island and Saadiyat Island as part of the second phase of Smart Transport on the islands.
Along with the eight TXAI vehicles, the Smart Transport initiative also includes four mini Robo buses, which were added to the local transport services in June, as well as 15 new charging stations, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said on Thursday. The ITC regulates public transport in Abu Dhabi as part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.
During the month of November, an Automatic Rapid Transport network will also operate to provide visitors to the islands with easy and convenient mass transit options.
First phase
“The first phase of the project in Yas Island was of resounding success, reflecting the positive impact that artificial intelligence-supported spatial and geospatial data has on our daily activities and lives. The move to the second phase of the project represents a milestone in the digital transformation of the transport sector in Abu Dhabi. We have increased the size of the fleet and implemented the Automatic Rapid Transit (ART) system, in addition to geographical expansion of operational areas. We are also excited to begin the second phase, and help the development of smart and sustainable cities in the UAE, said Hasan Al Hosani, chief executive officer of Bayanat. Bayanit, an Abu Dhabi-based firm by G42 which specializes in AI-powered geospatial intelligence, introduced the TXAI vehicles to Yas Island in its pilot phase last year.
Enhance visitor options
This second Smart Transport phase will be launched just before the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, which is held at the Yas Marina Circuit. The project will provide a distinctive and transportation experience for visitors to the event, and provide new routes that will alleviate traffic congestion.