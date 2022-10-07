New technique

The doctors there used a new diagnostic measure called a multiparametric MRI scan (mpMRI), which is now used routinely at Tawam before performing biopsies on the prostate. In this instance, the specialised scan allowed doctors to localise and visualise the cancerous tissue.

The technique then facilitated a biopsy, known as an MRI/Ultrasound fusion guided biopsy. The technique combines a specialised magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan with an ultrasound image to help urologists precisely target the area of the prostate that needs to be biopsied.

Due to this advanced technique, doctors were able to confirm the presence of cancer, and the patient has since been treated successfully.

Medical team at the Tawam Hospital in Al Ain.

Six biopsies

“The patient had endured quite a lot. Having a total of six biopsies conducted is no easy feat for anyone. We’re pleased to have finally detected this cancer an early stage. The cancer was confirmed and treated very successfully. We expect him to have a very good possibility of complete cure, and to be able to live a normal life without any restriction to life or activities,” said Dr Aftab Ahmed Bhati, Consultant urologist at Tawam.

The patient said: “The time before my diagnosis was extremely difficult. It was frustrating, not having any answers and the uncertainty surrounding my health was mentally and physically taxing. I was about to give up following my fifth biopsy but luckily, I came to Tawam Hospital. Dr Aftab and the team conducted a different type of scan to make an accurate diagnosis.”

He added: “Following my diagnosis and treatment, I feel as though a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I cannot thank the team enough and will continue to come in for my regular check-ups and screening. I strongly encourage all men to visit their doctors; please do not wait and get checked.”

Warning symptoms