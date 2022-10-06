Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid homage to his late father Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed on his 32nd death anniversary.
Sheikh Mohammed shared a video on Twitter on Thursday. He posted some of his beautiful memories with his father describing him as a teacher, leader and a father of all, from whom he learned a lot.
Sheikh Mohammed described Sheikh Rashid’s rule as an era of great governance.
“It has been 32 years since my father Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed departed our world. His mark is still felt in our life… His projects can be seen across Dubai. His lessons are still engrained in our minds. This is how the glory of great men remains. May Allah bestow his mercy upon the architect and engineer of Dubai and the father of its people,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a tweet.
Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum was born in 1912 and ruled Dubai for 32 years from 1958 until his death in 1990. He passed away at the age of 78.