Dubai: The world’s leading futurists including Michio Kaku, American theoretical physicist and Amy Webb from the Future Today Institute are among the 400 futurists and thinkers who will converge in Dubai for the Dubai Future Forum.

“The Dubai Future Foundation seeks to reimagine and inspire Dubai’s future in collaboration with public and private sector partners from around the world,” Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Application, told Gulf News at media briefing held in Dubai on Thursday to announce details about the Dubai Future Forum. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation was also present.

Al Olama, who is also Member of the Board of Trustees, and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, said that the Dubai Future Forum was ebing held with focus on bringing futurists from around the world to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities faced by the government globally. “What we want to do is to embed this future thinking in our government and the private sector plans to ensure better governance and better outcome in the future keeping pace with the global changes in the future,” he added.

Smart technologies

Holding of the Forum is important as the UAE is embracing smarter technologies to drive transformation across trade, aviation, logistics and real estate to build a diversified, innovation-driven economy. Al Olama praised the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during an invite-only event ahead of the first Dubai Future Forum, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation next week.

Running from 11-12 October, the largest global gathering of futurists will welcome 400 global experts to the Museum of the Future to discuss, research and anticipate groundbreaking transformations across society, space, economies and cities.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Application, Member of the Board of Trustees, and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF

“The Dubai Future Forum comes at a crucial time in the UAE’s journey towards the future and Dubai’s aim to become a global hub for talent, technology, innovation and future design,” said Al Olama.

“In a rapidly changing world, Dubai and the UAE are leading a transformational shift. Not only keeping pace with the rapid global developments but working to anticipate them and turn them into opportunities for prosperity and human progress,” he added.

Build a better future

The Dubai Future Forum aims to boost partnerships between the public and private sectors to build a better future by deploying artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data and quantum computing to drive economic growth and sustainable development. It will explore new business models, predictive, personalised and autonomous solutions that turn humanity’s challenges into chances to build smarter, sustainable, resilient communities.

Recommendations from the Dubai Future Forum will strengthen coordination toward exploring future opportunities and challenges, support innovative ideas, and shape a comprehensive adaptive future.

It will touch on vital topics related to the future of government, economies, energy, environments, space and society. The main themes are: Future of the World, What Does it Mean to be Human in the Future, Hedging Our Bets, and Mitigating Existential Risk Through Foresight Mitigating.

Major announcement, initiatives and partnerships are expected to be made at the Museum of the Future during the two-day event.

Anticipate future

Khalfan Belhoul told the media that the Dubai Future Forum would contribute to achieving the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and embodies the mission of the Dubai Future Foundation, which is to anticipate challenges and opportunities shaping the future of humanity.

“Through this forum, the Dubai Future Foundation will continue its work to anticipate and develop future opportunities through strategic partnerships with government entities, international institutions, enterprises and entrepreneurs,” he said. “The Dubai Future Forum is the largest global gathering of future experts and will host more than 400 international participants including experts, scientists, innovators, and specialists to exchange knowledge and create a global platform to build the future.” Added Belhoul.

Global Experts and International Organisations