Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi residents can now nominate commercial establishments and businesses in the emirate to be recognised as urban treasures, with the call for nominations for the next edition of the awards open till October 31.
The Urban Treasures Award recognises historically and socially significant businesses, and is conferred by culture and tourism sector regulator, the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). Winners will be announced in May 2023.
First edition
The awards were first distributed this summer, with 15 businesses recognised as key elements of the emirate’s urban fabric. From bookshops to restaurants and confectionaries, the awards were widely greeted by the Abu Dhabi community. Winners included All Prints bookshop, Al Aqssa Sweet, Jashanmal, Al Ibrahimi Restaurant, and India Palace Restaurant, among others.
Winners receive a host of benefits, including branded promotional kits to highlight their Urban Treasures designation.
Celebrate successes
“Abu Dhabi is home to a vast array of economic, social and cultural gems. Our Urban Treasures programme seeks to highlight these, helping to ensure the continued prosperity of historically significant businesses that are part of our urban culture, while also inviting new customers to discover them. With this initiative, we are ensuring these valuable establishments are recognised as part of our local culture and identity, celebrated for their successes and protected for future generations,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, DCT Abu Dhabi chairman.
Community engagement
In line with the emirate’s broader strategic aims, the Urban Treasures initiative will help visitors find authentic and ‘off the beaten track’ experiences, and reengage residents with local businesses. Winners can also expect enhanced publicity and promotional activity targeting residents and tourists, leading to greater brand recognition and profitability.
Applications and nominations for Urban Treasures 2023 can be submitted online through its dedicated portal, DCT Abu Dhabi said.