Dubai: Dubai Municipality has asked residents not to litter public places or barbecue in green areas even as it has allocated 3,150 field supervisors and engineers to ensure sustainable waste management and public cleanliness during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

While revealing its preparedness on Friday, the civic body urged the public to adhere to the guidelines, preserve public facilities and ensure proper waste disposal in a manner that maintains the emirate’s urban appearance.

The municipality’s efforts include implementing technical programmes, creating work plans and coordinating supervisory and field activities with an aim of retaining cleanliness on all roads, including highways, residential areas, markets, public beaches, waterways, and public facilities, DM said in a press release.

“These efforts reflect its steadfast commitment to an integrated waste management system and maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness in public services throughout the year, especially during special occasions, holidays, and events hosted by Dubai. Furthermore, it aligns with the municipality’s strategic goals to raise the level of sustainability, attractiveness and overall quality of life. The municipality further seeks to offer all residents and visitors top-notch tourism, entertainment and living experiences.”

Integrated field teams

Dubai Municipality’s workforce includes a team of 250 supervisory and control staff to monitor and manage basic cleaning duties. Furthermore, they are in charge of handling both routine and emergency field reports. They are further responsible for supervising a team of 2,250 sanitation engineers across Dubai. The cleaning team will be operating in a four-shift system, equipped with necessary solutions and resources. In addition, a group of 650 cleaning engineers have been allocated from the private sector to supervise cleaning operations in tourist, industrial, and desert areas.

Public beaches

The municipality has assigned a field team comprising seven field supervisors and 84 sanitation engineers to operate in a three-shift system every day, with an aim to improve the cleanliness and sustainability of public beaches.

Through these efforts, the municipality said it seeks to offer a distinguished and appealing experience for the emirate’s beachgoers including citizens, residents, and visitors during the Eid holiday. Public beaches in Dubai have been designated for families during the holidays this Eid Al Adha.

The municipality has also allocated a team of nine inspectors and field supervisors to ensure cleanliness of investment areas and monitor the compliance of real estate development companies with approved work systems.

Main roads and highways

The municipality has also designated an exclusive team of 155 sanitation engineers and 10 supervisory and monitoring personnel to ensure the cleanliness of a total distance of 2,300 kilometers of main roads in four separate shifts. The operational strategies of the municipality have been created to tackle all emergencies, ensuring the hygiene of main roads and highways while effectively resolving complaints. The Municipality has assigned necessary resources for waste collection and transportation including prompt cleaning of accident sites along external roads and highways.

Automated fleet

Additionally, the municipality has deployed a lineup of 759 automated vehicles along with necessary equipment to complete different routine field operations that support regular as well as emergency services 24 hours a day and upon request. The fleet includes 318 heavy vehicles, 158 lightweight vehicles, 176 rental vehicles, and 77 heavy equipment units, which are connected to boats for cleaning and 30 lightweight equipment units. During the Eid Al-Adha holidays, the fleet will run 456 daily programmes on an average, which include duties such as cleaning, addressing complaints, reporting incidents and regular field inspections.

Operating hours

The Municipality’s strategy to ensure general cleanliness operations throughout Eid Al-Adha holidays includes scheduling and controlling landfills, waste disposal locations, and treatment facilities. During the holidays, Al Qusais landfill and Bayada landfill will be operational around the clock and the medical waste incinerator at Jebel Ali Hazardous Waste Treatment Plant will also operate without interruption, in addition to the control room at Warsan waste-to-energy conversion facility.

Online services