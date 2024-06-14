Dubai: The Department of Municipalities and Transport has announced a grace period for legalising existing buildings constructed without permits in Abu Dhabi. This initiative aims to enhance safety standards across all buildings in the emirate.
The two-year grace period, starting this June, allows all property owners to legalise their buildings and facilities by obtaining the necessary permits. These measures aim to ensure the structural safety of buildings and their compliance with all applicable rules and regulations within the Emirate. The department emphasised that routine inspections will continue for all buildings to ensure the safety and security of their occupants.
The DMT noted that it follows the best standards and practices for building regulations as part of our efforts to improve overall quality of life for everyone while protecting the interests of all stakeholders, especially property owners. Compliance with existing laws and regulations is crucial, and it urges property owners to take advantage of the grace period to rectify any violations.
The Department further confirmed that the amnesty applies to all buildings constructed without a permit before June 2024 as long as they have not incurred any violations.