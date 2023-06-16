Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced the names of eight apps through which residents can get livestock slaughtered, and then get the sacrificed animals home delivered this Eid Al Adha.

These apps help customers choose the livestock of their preference, order them to be slaughtered at the abattoirs run by the municipality and then get the sacrificed animals home delivered.

Eid Sacrifice Apps

The names of the apps are: Al Mawashi, Al Murra, Alanood, Al Watania, Dhabayih Aldaar, Al Halal Al Tayyib Meat, Etihad Meat, and Shabab Al Freej

Al Mawashi, Al Murra,

Alanood,

Al Watania,

Dhabayih Aldaar,

Al Halal Al Tayyib Meat,

Etihad Meat, and

Shabab Al Freej.

The chosen livestock will be chopped and refrigerated according to the customer's choice, the municipality said.

“These apps offer a variety of services that satisfy users’ needs and preferences of sacrifices prepared in the Municipality’s abattoirs in accordance with approved health procedures. These services also deliver the sacrificed animal to the customers’ homes quickly and efficiently,” the civic body stated.

These apps have also collaborated with other apps to offer discounts to the users during the Eid period.

Integrated maintenance plan

Dubai Municipality has announced the preparedness of its abattoirs to meet the rush of customers during Eid Al-Adha by carrying out an integrated maintenance plan for its abattoirs and equipping them with all tools necessary to ensure delivering flexible, quick, and high-safety services.

To accommodate the increased demand over the Eid period, Dubai Municipality has allotted its four abattoirs with the latest technology with a combined capacity of almost 900 animals per hour.

These slaughterhouses include Al Qusais Abattoir (282 animals), Quick Eid Abattoir in Al Qusais (300), Al Quoz Abattoir (125), Al Lisaili Abattoir (105), and Hatta Abattoir (82 animals per hour).

Adel Al Karrani, acting director of the Public Health Services Department in Dubai Municipality, reaffirmed the Municipality’s keenness to equip its abattoirs with the most up-to-date tools and machines that adhere to internationally recognised health standards in order to offer customers the best and fastest high-quality services during the Eid Al-Adha days.

Safety, quality

To ensure the safety of community members and their families and to improve the quality of life and well-being of all residents and visitors to the Emirate of Dubai, he emphasised that the Municipality is committed to applying the highest public health conditions in providing the sacrificed animals prepared in a clean and healthy environment.

Al-Karrani said: “Dubai Municipality has implemented a comprehensive and integrated plan that included preventive maintenance and improvement as well as expansion works to increase the capacity of abattoirs, with the aim of ensuring their efficient operation, in order to provide an excellent experience to the customers and reducing their time and effort.”

Increased capacity

The abattoirs’ capacity was increased as part of a comprehensive and integrated strategy by the Dubai Municipality that included preventative and improvement maintenance work as well as expansion projects. This ensured that the abattoirs operated well, gave consumers a unique experience, and saved them time and effort.”

The maintenance work included expanding the Hatta Abattoir to double its capacity and carrying out the preventative and improvement maintenance work in Al Quoz and Al Qusais abattoirs. The municipality also made modifications to the production lines to increase capacity and speed up the process of preparing the sacrificial animals and carrying out the maintenance work of all equipment of the abattoirs to reduce waiting time for customers during the Eid period. Training workshops were also held for all abattoir workers, to ensure the application of all healthy and sound practices in the abattoirs.

Abattoirs’ working hours