1. Dubai’s most expensive house is up for sale at $204m

The home in the Emirates Hills neighborhood has 60,000 square feet of indoor space

Read more ➜

2. Dubai announces Eid holidays for public sector

Dubai Government's Human Resources deparment announces holiday dates

Read more ➜

3. Dh1 fresh fruit platters: Head to Dubai’s secret market

Dh5 burgers, Dh6 biryani and other discounts galore at Al Quoz Community Market

Read more ➜

4. Meet Dolly Jain, Indian saree draper to the stars

From Deepika Padukone at Cannes to Gigi Hadid, she is draping sarees for top stars

Read more ➜

5. Is 5-year/100,000-km the standard for new cars in UAE?

UAE car dealers extend free insurance, warranties to counter higher prices

Read more ➜