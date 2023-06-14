1. Dubai announces Eid holidays for public sector

Dubai Government's Human Resources deparment announces holiday dates

2. Dh1 fresh fruit platters: Head to Dubai’s secret market

Dh5 burgers, Dh6 biryani and other discounts galore at Al Quoz Community Market

3. Meet Dolly Jain, Indian saree draper to the stars

From Deepika Padukone at Cannes to Gigi Hadid, she is draping sarees for top stars

4. UAE announces Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector

The Eid Al Adha holiday in the federal government will be from 9 to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah

5. Kuwait cancels more than 66,000 valid driving licences for expats

Revoked work permits lead to licence cancellations

