One of the standout features of Nabat is its use of AI and autonomous drones to capture and analyse data about mangrove ecosystems. This environmental data enables Nabat to design conservation and restoration strategies tailored to each ecosystem. This approach not only makes the restoration process more efficient but helps safeguard the future of critical habitats.

Mapping technologies ensure restoration efforts are aligned with the specific needs of the habitat. Image Credit: Supplied

Precision mapping

Unlike traditional projects that focus solely on planting trees, Nabat utilises AI and mapping technologies to ensure its restoration efforts are aligned with the specific needs of the habitat.

“We’re not just planting trees – we’re using AI and mapping technologies to ensure that every step of our conversation and restoration efforts is exactly what the habitat needs,” Reda Nidhakou, acting CEO of VentureOne, told Gulf News.

Through precision mapping, sophisticated seeding mechanisms, and monitoring, seeds are planted exactly where needed, increasing the likelihood of successful growth and restoration.

“Sophisticated mapping and precision seeding allow us to be more efficient in the seeding windows, and also not to waste seeds.”

Nabat uses drones to minimise the impact on fragile ecosystems, making the restoration process more sustainable and precise. Nidhakou highlighted the importance of making a minimal impact when intervening in delicate ecosystems.

“When humans enter these delicate ecosystems, they can inadvertently harm instead of help. Drones offer a non-intrusive solution that is also capable of working in challenging or hard-to-reach areas to ensure an efficient and safe restoration process,” Nidhakou said.

Expansion plans

Mangroves are the initial focus of Nabat’s efforts due to their critical role in protecting the UAE’s coastlines and biodiversity, as well as their effectiveness in combating climate change.

“As a homegrown company, we are beginning with mangroves because of their importance to the UAE in protecting coastlines and biodiversity, but also because they are frontline heroes in the fight against climate change. They act as a carbon trap, storing five-10 times more carbon dioxide than rainforests.”

Nabat has already made significant strides, with its first planting season taking place just a few months ago. Although the results are still being monitored, Nidhakou expressed excitement about the progress made thus far.

Looking to the future, Nidhakou noted ambitious plans where in partnership with government entities, Nabat is set to conserve and restore thousands of hectares of mangroves across the UAE over the coming years. Beyond mangroves, Nabat plans to expand its efforts to restore desert areas, farmland, forests, and coral reefs, furthering its mission of data-driven, scalable conservation.