ABU DHABI: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait, discussed the latest developments in Syria, during a phone call on Friday.
During the conversation, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of preserving Syria's unity and sovereignty, supporting efforts to achieve sustainable stability and security, and meeting the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity.
The two top diplomats also tackled several topics of mutual interest related to the fraternal relations between the UAE and Kuwait.