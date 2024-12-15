The initiative aims to accelerate the achievement of the UAE’s national Emiratisation agenda by facilitating employment opportunities and training programmes for Emirati job seekers.

The Nafis initiative, in collaboration with the Central Bank of UAE, represents a significant step towards enhancing citizens’ participation in the private sector, specifically in the financial and banking industries.

The first phase of the initiative, launched in partnership with the Central Bank of the UAE, aims to generate 1,700 employment opportunities in the financial and banking sectors by 2026. This will be achieved in collaboration with major banks operating in the UAE, including Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and HSBC.