Seoul: The UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) has curated a collection of 200 Arabic books for children and young adults, presenting them to two influential libraries in Seoul that cater to Arabic readers in the city.

The goal is to inspire young readers and foster a passion for reading, learning, and expanding knowledge. The gifted books also provide researchers and translators with access to a remarkable selection of outstanding works by specialised children’s literature writers and talented illustrators.

As part of its participation in the Sharjah Guest of Honour program at the 65th edition of the Seoul International Book Fair, UAEBBY gifted 100 titles authored by Emirati and Arab writers to the ‘National Library for Children and Young Adults’ which is the largest public library dedicated to this age group of readers in Korea.

An additional 100 titles were donated to the ‘Baraka Little Library’ through the UAEBBY’s “Kan Yama Kan’’ initiative. The Baraka Little Library was established in 2018 as a safe space for refugee mothers and children, and serves as a beacon of knowledge for refugee readers in Korea, providing them with invaluable resources in their challenging circumstances. Through UAEBBY’s initiative, the council seeks to provide learning and reading opportunities for children and young adults in countries affected by crises and disasters, often confronted with harsh conditions.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of UAEBBY, during her visit to ‘National Library for Children and Young Adults’ and ‘Baraka Little Library’ to donate books. Image Credit: Supplied

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of UAEBBY, said: “We believe that reading is the foundation of learning and personal development. It contributes to expanding knowledge, creativity, and openness to diverse cultures. Therefore, we strive to provide books that touch on the interests, needs, and aspirations of children and young adults, providing them with the skills and values that enable them to participate in building a better future for themselves and their communities.”

Adding to this, Al Aqroubi stated: “Providing books to libraries frequented by children and young adults in South Korea is part of our strategy to promote a reading culture and provide books to deserving groups to empower them with knowledge. We also aim to introduce child literature specialists in Korea to the Arabic content provided for this category, in collaboration with our local and international partners.”

Officials from the National Library for Children and Young Adults and Baraka Little Library expressed their appreciation for UAEBBY’s initiative, as well as their interest in future cooperation. They commended the moral and material impact of the publications the council donated to both libraries, noting that it enriches the reading experience.