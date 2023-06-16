Seoul: Sharjah’s Guest of Honour pavilion at the ongoing 65th edition of the Seoul International Book Fair transformed into an inspiring stage to celebrate the art form of the spoken word, where Arabic and Hangul verses of poetry came together to inspire and highlight the beauty of each other.
Emirati poets Khulood Almu’alla, Najat Al Dhaheri, Dr Aisha Al Shamsi and Asma Al Hammadi joined South Korean poet Hyunho Lee, to take the attendees on a mesmerising poetic journey that showcased the beauty of Arabic and Korean languages and cultures.
Titled Emirati-Korean Poetry Reading, the session proved the power of poetry to be a bridge between peoples and civilisations. While Al-Ma’ala recited some of her poems that transported the audience to worlds of love, nostalgia, and hope; Al Dhaheri recited her poem ‘Morning of Love,’ which overflowed with the emotions of joy, happiness, and longing.
In her poignant poem, Al Shamsi described her yearning to have her beloved in sight, while Al Hamadi’s poetry celebrated the bonds of friendship and love.
The poetry session concluded with a poem titled ‘Invention of Love’ by Lee, who combined science and art innovatively, adding a touch of romance and passion to scientific concepts.