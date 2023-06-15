Seoul: In a captivating fusion of artistic finesse, the realms of Emirati and Korean cultures intertwined harmoniously, giving rise to an extraordinary collaboration.
A vibrant synergy of drawing, shaping, and calligraphy unfolded, infusing vitality into the letters of both languages through intricate lines, profound symbols, and captivating shapes. This captivating spectacle took centre stage at the calligraphy corner, housed within Sharjah’s Guest of Honour Pavilion, during the 6th annual edition of the Seoul International Book Fair.
The allure of this unique artistic partnership mesmerised visitors, who eagerly queued to witness their names elegantly transcribed in the resplendent Arabic or Korean scripts by the skilled hand of the calligraphy artist.
Nestled within the pavilion, the carefully curated calligraphy corner, organised by the Sharjah Department of Cultural Affairs, served as a captivating experience and as a testament to the transformative power of artistic expression.
This remarkable encounter between artists and visitors enabled the bridging of cultures and igniting a newfound appreciation for the exquisite craftsmanship of calligraphy, showcasing Arabic fonts such as Al Diwani, Al Ruqaa, and Al Thuluth, that will now be prominently on display inside South Korean homes.