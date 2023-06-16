Seoul: In a captivating panel discussion held as part of Sharjah’s Guest of Honour program at the 65th Seoul International Book Fair, renowned Emirati and Korean writers underscored the pivotal role of literary salons in nurturing cultural development and fostering cross-cultural connections.

The session shed light on the historical significance of these intellectual gatherings, which helped the countries achieve great literary strides, producing outstanding works, and paving the way for a vibrant literary landscape that reflects their rich identities, histories, and civilisations.

A literary salon brings together like-minded individuals who share similar interests, fostering an environment for collective exploration of intellectual subjects while also providing a platform for participants to showcase their own written works.

Moderated by Baek Hyewon, a professor of literature and translation, the session titled “Emirates and Korea Literary Salons and Their Societal Significance” featured Emirati author Aisha Sultan and Korean poet Kim Seunghui. The panellists highlighted the prominent role played by women in establishing, nurturing, and developing these cultural platforms.

Image Credit: Supplied

Historical roots

Delving into the rich literary heritage of the UAE, Sultan shed light on the country’s unique status as a modern nation intricately connected to its profound Arab and Islamic culture. From the very inception of Islam, with the first verse of the Holy Quran commanding, “Read,” the UAE has embraced a long-standing tradition of fostering a deep interest in reading and a foundation for building bridges with cultures and civilisations.

The Emirati emphasised that the culture of literary salons in the UAE has been shaped by the nation’s open and progressive society, the active participation of women in the cultural domain, and the supportive legislation implemented by the government to cultivate a community culture of reading.

Tracing back the history of literary clubs in the UAE, the author highlighted their origins in the early 20th century when intellectuals would convene in the gatherings hosted by influential figures, such as pearl merchants, to engage in discussions on literature and culture. Notably, poet Sultan Al Owais played a pivotal role during this era, establishing a prestigious Arab award honouring creativity.

Shaping a unique literary awareness

Korean poet, Kim Seunghui, delved into the evolution of literary salons in Korea, highlighting the transformative journey that has propelled them to the forefront of shaping Korean intellectuals’ literary and social consciousness.

Notably, the salons have significantly contributed by participating in the Spring Literary Contest. This platform unveiled the poetic talents of working farmers who penned poignant verses encapsulating their aspirations and struggles.

Safe haven for intellectuals

Seunghui also noted that despite South Korea’s difficulties, writers did not succumb to despair during that period. Instead, they held onto their traditions and remained optimistic that the present and future would be better. She stressed that literary salons played an essential role in shaping Korean literature and produced leading figures who deserve to be commended.