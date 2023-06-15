Seol: Renowned poets and specialists in literary criticism from the UAE and South Korea have affirmed the striking similarities between Emirati and Korean poetry, highlighting that this likeness is owed to their shared objective directions and artistic features. The observations came during a lively intellectual discussion titled ‘The History of Transforming Emirati and Korean Folk Poetry into Written Selections’ at the ongoing 65th edition of Seoul International Book Fair (SIBF).
Delving into the historical background of poetry originating in both places, they spoke about the profound impact ancient Arabic poetry has left on several Korean poets. The panellists narrated captivating tales about how Arab poets whose travels for commercial purposes across the expansive continent of Asia deeply inspired Korean wordsmiths, and affirmed that these historical influences and other elements of shared heritage have brought the two civilisations closer.
Read More
- Video: Seoul Book Fair commences with an inspiring Korean-Emirati cultural dialogue
- Connecting cultures: Sharjah as Guest of Honour at Seoul International Book Fair 2023
- UAE culture, literature to take centre stage with Sharjah as Guest of Honour at Seoul International Book Fair
- Sharjah Book Authority explores prospects for publishers at Rabat book fair
The panel discussion organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) as part of the “Sharjah Guest of Honour” programme at the SIBF 2023, was moderated by Professor Yun Eun Kyeong and led by Emirati poet and researcher Sultan Al Amimi, chairman of the Emirates Writers Union (EWU), and South Korean literary critic, Roh Taehoon.
Connecting present with past
Al Amimi noted that Emirati Nabati poetry, whose origins can be traced back to several centuries ago, preserves an ancient folk heritage passed down generations both orally and in writing. The first Emirati Nabati poet is Al Majidi Bin Dhaher who passed away in 1623, and his works are celebrated to this day by the inhabitants of the desert regions.
Modern-day Nabati, he said, particularly the repertoire that has been developed since the UAE’s formation in 1971 has evolved to present new themes that reflect the nation’s evolving lifestyle. The means of writing and documenting through audiovisual methods has enabled Nabati poets and their works to be better preserved, he added, highlighting the leading governmental and institutional efforts in preserving its heritage and encouraging future generations to embrace this art.
Interconnected artistic genres
Sharing the historical trajectory of Korean poetry, Taehoon noted that the art form enjoys great diversity, ranging from classical to contemporary. He emphasised that the roots of Korean poetry date back to popular songs, the most famous song-inspired poem is titled ‘Mudoha’. Due to its popularity and meaning, it was turned into a movie called “My Love, Don’t Cross That River”.
Free-verse Korean poetry
Taehoon also noted that Korean poetry had undergone noticeable development, similar to the Arabic poetry experience. He added that contemporary Korean poetry is free verse, not bound by traditional rules and rhythms, allowing poets to express their feelings and ideas in a unique way, making it a renewed and diverse art form that focuses on societal and human issues.