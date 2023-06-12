Sharjah: Top officials in Sharjah have affirmed the emirate’s participation as the Guest of Honour (GoH) in Seoul International Book Fair 2023, taking place June 14 to 18, reflects its commitment to enhancing cross-cultural communication between UAE and the Arab region with nations and cities across the globe.

Sharjah’s GoH programme, inspired by the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and designed by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) along with 12 leading cultural entities in the emirate, will enlighten Seoul with events and activities highlighting the richness of Emirati and Arab literature and culture. Apart from the cultural programme, the Sharjah pavilion will also actively engage visitors, alongside offering a networking platform to publishers, authors, artists and poets from the UAE, South Korea and the rest of the world.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, and head of the Sharjah delegation, said DGR Sharjah organised several meetings and diplomatic visits with various South Korean cultural and economic entities over the past years, and one of the key fruits of these exchanges has been the decision to bring the prestigious King Sejong Institute to Sharjah.

“The future is built on a foundation of cooperation, understanding and cultural exchange, and Sharjah has a leading role in spreading knowledge and igniting dialogue between civilisations. Guided by the leadership of [Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi], we believe that cultural diversity is a force for good and that dialogue between cultures is essential for sustainable development.”

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi Image Credit: Supplied

Expanding on the ties between Sharjah and South Korea, the Chairman stated: “Sharjah’s presence in Seoul International Book Fair signifies cohesion between societies and underscores that knowledge, wisdom and intellectual initiatives transcend geographical boundaries to foster a shared sense of humanity."

This initiative builds on Sharjah’s participation as a Guest of Honour in major international events in Russia, India, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Brazil and Mexico.

Books bridge east and west

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority Board, said: “Throughout history, civilisation has grown and advanced through the transformative power of books. Like a ‘Silk Road of knowledge’ between East and West, books have transcended language and geography to open gateways to the world’s diversity. Books and culture are central to the vibrant identity of Sharjah, where we take great pride in bringing the world closer to Emirati and Arab cultures. In honouring Sharjah, Seoul International Book Fair is welcoming and celebrating the rich diversity of the Arab world”.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi Image Credit: Supplied

She added: “The Arab book industry has primarily focused on mainstream western markets, which has enabled our literary landscape to grow significantly, but also left the Arab-Asian literary movement’s potential largely untapped. This situation is changing, with Sharjah turning more of its focus to the thriving Asian book market. As we build a new, stronger literary bridge to Asia, we’re excited to discover a multitude of collaboration opportunities that will take the Emirati and Arab creative and cultural sectors to new heights, while enriching Asia with our voices.”

Opportunity to bring two cultures closer

Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Writers Union, said: “As the special guest of the Seoul International Book Fair, Sharjah will be leveraging a unique and remarkable opportunity to bring Emirati and Arab cultures closer to their Korean and other Asian counterparts through deeper exchange and collaboration. This book fair is a celebration of the richness of both Sharjah and South Korea seen in their calligraphy, poetry, folklore, and latest cultural initiatives that are driving the book industry and creating a vibrant readership. By leading cross-cultural dialogue to stimulate creativity and a better understanding of diversity, Sharjah reaffirms the pivotal role of culture in fuelling the global creative landscape and fostering closer connections between distinct and diverse human communities.”

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), said: “Sharjah is a prominent cultural regional and global cultural capital, and to reinforce this important status, SCTDA has been leading strategic efforts to strengthen cultural tourism in the emirate. We curate experiences that bolster the emirate’s global standing as the premier destination to experience the best of Emirati and Arab culture, and our participation in Seoul presents us with a key opportunity to showcase Sharjah’s distinctive cultural attractions including museums, historical sites, and architectural landmarks. We will also be turning the spotlight on the emirate’s unique tourism options that span eco- and nature-inspired stays, adventure tourism, cultural exploration, sports and other attractions.”

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, said: “With its rich cultural heritage and thriving creative industries, South Korea presents a fertile ground for building new alliances in the realms of media, artistic production and creative endeavours. The Broadcasting Authority is committed to providing an extensive and creative media coverage of all the events that will define Sharjah’s participation in Seoul. Through our comprehensive coverage, we seek to highlight the wealth of Emirati and Arab culture to the Korean audience, and facilitate dialogue between distinguished intellectuals and writers from both sides. Through our dedicated programmes and a holistic media representation of Sharjah’s participation, we will broadcast the emirate’s commitment to fostering values of tolerance, openness towards global communities.”

Sharjah’s rich heritage

Aisha bin Demas, Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, affirmed that Sharjah’s participation as the Guest of Honour testifies to the emirate’s status as a hub for culture and knowledge, and is aligned with their commitment to fostering a love for learning and facilitating meaningful cultural dialogues within vibrant museum spaces. She emphasised that participating in the book fair will significantly contribute to the authority’s ongoing endeavours to foster global dialogue and promote mutual understanding. Furthermore, she said it provides an invaluable platform to showcase the emirate’s rich heritage, forge stronger cultural ties between the UAE and South Korea, and encourage collaboration in literature, art and culture.

Guide in Korean language

Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), said: “National and human heritage collected over centuries and from across the globe vividly portray our shared commonalities and collective experiences. Our participation in this book fair is, therefore, paramount as it will serve to inform and educate South Korean researchers, writers, readers and members of community on our institute’s tireless efforts to meticulously document this precious heritage that have shaped Sharjah and the UAE, as well as highlight the comprehensive work we have done to discover the profound meanings and intersections with global cultures, particularly Asian cultures, due to our closeness - both geographically and culturally.”

He added: “As part of our participation, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage is showcasing a curation of our publications to introduce the multifaceted nature of the UAE’s heritage to a wide audience. These publications are in different languages, including a Korean language guide to SIH. We also look forward to presenting an array of activities led by the Centre of Emirati Handicrafts and vibrant live performances in different locations throughout Seoul, which will be led by the Sharjah National Band.”

Sharjah’s cultural project

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture, said: “Through this participation, Sharjah strengthens its global cultural, intellectual and creative project, which has supported and promoted the publishing industry and brought successive generations of readers closer to high-quality books for over 50 years under the guidance of HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan AlQasimi. The Department of Culture will participate in this book fair with interactive workshops and captivating exhibitions, showcasing the elegance of Arabic calligraphy and its extensive repertoire of publications.”

Archaeological discoveries

Eisa Yousif, Director of the Excavation and Archaeological Sites and Tangible Heritage at Sharjah Archaeology Authority, said: “We are gearing up to shine light on the profound cultural bond between the emirate and East Asia. Archaeological findings in Sharjah reveal deep historical and cultural connections with East Asia. Notably, we have excavated Chinese currency dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), establishing the oldest known links with the far East. In the eastern region of Sharjah, we observed a heightened cultural connection with East Asia from the 13th to the 18th century, evident in sites such as Dibba Al-Hisn, Khorfakkan and Luluyah.”

Mutual influence

Marwa Al Aqroubi, Director of House of Wisdom and president of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), said: “Our participation as part of Sharjah’s distinguished Guest of Honour programme is aimed at showcasing the profound cultural interconnections and reciprocal influence between South Korea and the Islamic world, which is evident in arts, architecture, inscriptions and translated literature. This rich tapestry will be highlighted at the HoW’s rare books exhibition.”

She added: “On the other hand UAEBBY will organise a unique artistic and cultural project ‘Folktales Reimagined’ that celebrates the vibrant heritage of both Emirati and South Korean folklore. Part of the project is a unique exhibition that will feature Emirati and Korean artists’ visual retelling of each others’ most popular folk tales, encouraging meaningful dialogue and ideas exchange between the two cultures.”

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), stated: “Sharjah’s role as Guest of Honor at the international event is a recognition of its remarkable cultural and creative achievements. The emirate’s influence has been solidified by the visionary leadership of His Highness The Ruler of Sharjah. This participation presents publishers and authors from the UAE with valuable opportunities to explore untapped markets in East Asia, and vice-versa, and also foster meaningful cultural exchanges.”

Publishers’ rights

Majd Al Shehhi, Director of the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA), said: “It is an immense honour for me to represent ERRA at the Seoul International Book Fair. ERRA is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region for collective copyright management and the protection and promotion of literary rights. We are delighted to be part of Sharjah’s pavilion at the international event that will enable us to represent Emirati publishers and authors and engage with various organisations.”

New milestone Muhannad Abu Saeeda, Director of Al Qasimi Publications, regarded Sharjah’s appointment as the Guest of Honour as a testament to Sharjah’s global cultural standing. It embodies the emirate’s profound intellectual influence within the scientific community, which adds another remarkable Arab achievement to Sharjah’s outstanding track record. “The celebration of Sharjah in South Korea fortifies cultural bonds and establishes pillars of intellectual and cultural cooperation between Sharjah and nations worldwide.”

In addition, the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre stand at the Sharjah pavilion will feature an important and rich collection of maps, manuscripts, books, photographs and diverse documents, from the private collection of the Sharjah Ruler.