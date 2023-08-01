Abu Dhabi: The Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities in Abu Dhabi now has students from 30 countries represented among those pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees.
During the current academic year (2022/2023), the university hosted 204 international students, accounting for 17.33 per cent of the total 1,177 enrolled learners across diverse academic disciplines. With a focus on expanding its global outreach, the university offers 100 scholarships annually to exceptional international students.
The university also assists foreign students with entry and residence visas, health insurance cards, accommodation, transportation services, periodic medical check-ups, and travel arrangements, as well as counselling for adapting to campus life and the UAE.
Dr Khalifa Al Dhaheri, the chancellor of the university, said: “We continue to pursue our mission with unwavering commitment, aiming to strengthen our position as a leading higher education institution specialising in the humanities, social sciences, Arabic language and literature, and Islamic studies.”