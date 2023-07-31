Sharjah: A new study conducted by the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has revealed that the introduction of a four-day education system has significantly improved the quality of life for students, educators, and parents.

The study, titled “The Impact of the Four Working Days on Productivity and Quality of Life from the Perspective of Private Education in Sharjah,” collected feedback from a broad range of stakeholders, revealing that the benefits of the shorter workweek far outweighed the challenges it posed.

The study, the first of its kind in the region, provided valuable insights into how a four-day workweek affected the educational community in Sharjah. It demonstrated that both parents and teachers viewed the transition positively. The additional day off resulted in more personal time, reduced family expenses, and had a positive impact on physical and mental well-being.

Despite some initial concerns about the transition, the study found that the benefits of the new system, which included improved work-life balance, financial savings, and increased happiness and social-emotional health, outweighed any drawbacks.

Parents, particularly Emirati parents, reported a high level of satisfaction with the new system, indicating that it had a positive impact on their children’s school attendance, participation in extracurricular activities, and overall productivity and happiness.

However, the transition to a four-day education system was not without its challenges. The study noted that some students struggled with longer or more intensive school days and faced difficulties managing their time during the extended weekend. This highlighted the need for improved time management skills and the importance of curricular adaptation for the successful implementation of the shorter workweek.

To mitigate these challenges and further enhance the positive impact of the four-day workweek, the SPEA made several recommendations. These include promoting extracurricular activities, teaching time management skills, raising awareness about effective planning, developing better procedures for managing staff time, prioritizing quality learning over content quantity, and maintaining regular monitoring and feedback.

The four-day workweek, introduced in January 2022, was a significant step for Sharjah, demonstrating the emirate’s commitment to improving work-life balance and enhancing the well-being of its educational community. The implementation came in response to a global shift towards more flexible work practices, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharjah, known for its focus on education and favorable government policies, is home to 130 private schools with around 185,000 students. Over the past decade, the emirate has seen significant growth in its private education sector, catering mainly to an expatriate population.

Key findings

1. Improvement in the quality of life for both students and educators

2. More personal time, reduced family expenses, positive physical, mental well-being

3. Effective time management